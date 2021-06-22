Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

Five Questions With: Gregory Gould

By Nancy Lavin
Providence Business News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGregory Gould serves as senior vice president and manager of government guaranteed lending at Webster Bank. He joined the bank in 2015 after serving as a lender relations specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business administration, both from the University of Rhode Island.

pbn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Loans#Loan Application#Webster Bank#Covid#Pbn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credits & Loans
Related
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

R.I.’s COVID-19 state of emergency extended through Aug. 6

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island could continue to be under a state of emergency for at least another month. Gov. Daniel J. McKee signed a new executive order Thursday that extends the COVID-19 state of emergency until Aug. 6, “unless renewed, modified or terminated” by a subsequent order. The previous state of emergency order was expected to expire Friday.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Governor’s panel: Infrastructure investment needs sustainability

PROVIDENCE – Investing in the state’s infrastructure and transportation projects requires a financial plan for maintaining their sustainability for the long-term, according to industry leaders gathered by Gov. Daniel J. McKee to discuss priorities for federal pandemic aid. Michael Sabitoni, business manager of the Laborers’ International Union of North America...
Austin, TXfinancialadvisoriq.com

Hub International Acquires $4.6B Retirement Plan Firm

Insurance brokerage Hub International says it has acquired the operating subsidiaries of TCG Group Holdings, which is doing business as Trusted Capital Group. Austin, Texas-based TCC provides wealth management, retirement planning, institutional advisory services and oversees more than $4.6 billion in assets, representing hundreds of plans in the education, local government and small-to-medium business sectors and 750,000 plan participants, according to HUB.
Businesssgbonline.com

Slinger Bag Appoints New CFO

Slinger Bag Inc. announced the appointment of Jason Seifert as its new chief financial officer. Seifert joins Slinger with an impressive financial career working in both public and private consumer companies, and brings a high level of strategic and financial capabilities and experience. Seifert spent the majority of his fifteen year career in accounting and finance at Ernst & Young, serving medium to large public companies across a variety of industries, including technology, retail, and manufacturing. In addition to his time at Ernst & Young, he spent several years working at The Finish Line, Inc. where he led SEC reporting and was a part of the executive finance team. Seifert has expertise in implementing strategies, initiatives, and processes that generate operational efficiencies and drive financial performance. His role at Slinger will lean on these extensive experiences to support Slinger’s planned business expansion. Seifert will join the senior management strategic leadership team and will lead and enhance all financial management aspects of the business.
BusinessProvidence Business News

List: Manufacturers

Just missed the list: 1. Amerisewn/Desmark Industries Inc. | No. of employees: 58 2. RIDCO Casting Co. | No. of employees: 56 3. Aidance Scientific Inc. | No. of employees: 54 The complete list is available for purchase online. For information about participating in PBN’s Top Lists, or to make additions or corrections, call (401)…
Public HealthProvidence Business News

Health of the economy must be a priority for pandemic aid spending

The federal government continues to dole out local pandemic relief, but spending it well still relies on the sound judgment of state and municipal leaders. And that, unfortunately, means politics and the 2022 statewide elections will never be far from the decision-making. How else to explain recent decisions by Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the…
BusinessExecutiveBiz

Mitre’s Wilson Wang Named to UMD Alumni Association Board of Governors

Wilson Wang, vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer at Mitre, has been elected to the board of governors of the University of Maryland Alumni Association. He and seven other at-large board members began their two-year terms on July 1 to provide strategic direction and help oversee the Alumni Association’s future programs, the university said Thursday.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Providence awards $99K contract to RWU for racial reparations work

PROVIDENCE – The city has signed a $99,000 contract with Roger Williams University to continue its plan for racial reparations, though details on who might benefit and how are still unclear. City spokeswoman Theresa Agonia confirmed on Friday that a team has been hired led by Roger Williams University assistant...
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Nonprofits eye boost from vaccine incentive program

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Free Clinic CEO Marie Ghazal has seen COVID-19, and the state’s response, from all angles for more than a year. The leader of the local health care nonprofit has helped multiple residents with low incomes to get tested for the coronavirus, as well as get them vaccinated to combat the pandemic since its emergence in March 2020. Ghazal, who had her own bout with COVID-19, has also faced struggles convincing people to get vaccinated.
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Moore Colson Partner Jon Powell, CPA, CITP, CISA, Appointed to AICPA’s CITP Credential Committee

Moore Colson, an award-winning accounting, consulting and advisory firm in Atlanta, recently announced Partner Jon Powell, CPA/CITP, CISA, was appointed as a member of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) 2021-2022 Certified Information Technology Professional (CITP) Credential Committee. Powell previously served on an AICPA committee focused on developing new content for the CITP and was the recipient of AICPA’s 2020 Information Management and Technology Assurance (IMTA) Standing Ovation award.
Businessbizjournals

Kyle Kmiec, CPA

EDUCATION: Masters of Business Administration in Accounting from Midwestern State University. Calvetti Ferguson has promoted Kyle Kmiec to Tax Partner. Kyle has more than 10 years of experience in public accounting and his practice is focused on providing tax compliance and consulting for family-owned and private equity backed businesses across a wide variety of industries including real estate, construction, oil field services, and professional services.
Businessdbusiness.com

Equity Solutions Announces Rick Davis as President, Chuck Knight as Chief Financial Officer

West Bloomfield-based real estate valuation provider, Equity Solutions, announces Rick Davis its new president and Chuck Knight as new chief financial officer (CFO). Davis, as Equity Solution’s new President, will be responsible for development and integration of all company plans, strategies, and ideas. He will also be responsible for the supervision of all collaboration between strategic acquisitions and industry partners involving the implementation of new valuation opportunities.
Retailinvesting.com

Wells Fargo appoints insider Nipul Patel to lead real estate banking

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) & Co said on Thursday it appointed veteran Nipul Patel to lead real estate banking, effective July 15. Patel, who started his career at Wells Fargo and spent more than 25 years, has previously held several leadership roles within the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) group, including the role chief operating officer from 2018 to 2020.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Acquires Bandyer; Terms Not Disclosed

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR) today announced it has acquired Bandyer for an undisclosed amount. Bandyer offers cloud-based audio/video communications services to financial institutions, retail companies, utilities, industries, insurance, human resources and digital healthcare organizations. Bandyer has...
Banks County, GAathensceo.com

United Community Banks, Inc. Completes Acquisition of FinTrust Capital Partners, LLC

United Community Banks, Inc. has completed its acquisition of FinTrust Capital Partners, LLC, and its operating subsidiaries FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC, FinTrust Capital Benefit Group, LLC and FinTrust Brokerage Services, LLC. FinTrust is a 13-year-old investment advisory firm headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, with additional locations in Anderson, South Carolina,...
Public HealthProvidence Business News

R.I. allocated $7.2M for public health workforce

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has received $7.2 million in federal funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support state public health, school-based health and community-based organizations’ workforces, Sen. Jack Reed and Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Thursday. The funds will be used to help ensure continuity of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy