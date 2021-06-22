Cancel
Detroit, MI

Law student continues work as a clerk at his father's firm

legalnews.com
 17 days ago

Ahmed Elsharnoby didn't plan to study law-with an undergrad degree is in marketing and management his original career goal was to work in the business industry. "I never considered becoming a lawyer-my intention was to work temporarily in my father's law firm until I get another job," he says. "After working in the firm for a couple of months, I really enjoyed the work and can't imagine myself doing anything else except being a lawyer."

legalnews.com
#Law Student#Law School#Law Clerk#Family Law#1l#Elsharnoby Associates#Detroit Mercy Law
