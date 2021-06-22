'Domestic Violence Trial Advocacy Training' offered for prosecutors, July 20-21

Here in the US, every year on average, over 200,000 calls are made to domestic violence hotline. Domestic violence and child abuse centers around the country are starting to hear their phone ring more often. People are reporting more instances of these cases since restrictions have been lifted. More people are getting out of their homes and starting their normal routines again, and being in closer contact with friends and family members who might notice a change in behavior. Over at the Crime Victims Center, Executive Director Paul Lukach calls the situation he's seeing in Erie County troubling. Him and his team over on West 18th street answer calls 24 hours a day seven days a week for calls like domestic violence. After the tragedy that unfolded in Greene Township, Lukach gives tips on ways you can help identify someone experiencing domestic violence.