Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

'Domestic Violence Trial Advocacy Training' offered for prosecutors, July 20-21

legalnews.com
 17 days ago

The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan (PAAM) Violence Against Women Project (VAWP) presents a two-day "Domestic Violence Trial Advocacy Training" for prosecutors only. The online training will take place via Zoom on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 20-21, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. consisting of full day sessions with breaks....

legalnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Violence Against Women#Intimate Partner Violence#Vawp#Paam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law
Related
Union City, PAthecorryjournal.com

PurpleOne training to help victims of domestic violence

PurpleOne training has been shown not only to increase participants’ awareness and knowledge of domestic violence, but also their willingness and likelihood to intervene in a situation. Safe Journey, a Union City based agency that helps victims of domestic violence, has scheduled its next PurpleOne training session and it’s July...
Indianapolis, INwyrz.org

Statewide Domestic Violence Campaign Focuses on Stigma Reduction

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ICADV)’s new campaign #INAgainstDA breaks away from many domestic violence campaigns by turning its focus from survivors of domestic abuse and violence to bystanders and the community at large. “Everyone has a part to play in ending the stigma around domestic abuse,”...
CelebritiesLiterary Hub

How Domestic Violence Victims’ Advocacy Works in an Insular Island Community

I moved to Martha’s Vineyard in August of 2016. By September, the Island had emptied out. The days grew shorter. The Summer People went home and the Islanders resumed their normal lives. School started. I got a job as a domestic violence and rape crisis counselor. I didn’t know anyone and I spent most weekends alone. The days passed quietly—I’d walk on empty, stunning beaches and then drive to the Chilmark Library, where I clung to the novel I was writing. The hours spent with my Microsoft Word document seemed a less lonely world than the one I was currently living in. But when the sun went down, dread would set in.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Bill Enacted To Protect Victims Of Domestic Violence

DENVER, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1, a new law goes into effect aimed to protect victims of domestic violence in Montana. Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 449 in early May, resulting in a revision of the state's domestic violence (DV) laws that make it easier for judges to order GPS monitoring for those suspected of certain DV and stalking charges.
Public Safetykkdv.com

Work out while working to End Domestic Violence!

Now, more than ever, we all crave “doing something.” We want to move, but we also want to help. In It to End It is the perfect blending of movement and lending a hand. Sign up, choose your activity and track your progress toward the goal. You can do it independently or build a team and invite your friends to join.
erienewsnow.com

Domestic Violence Calls Up Around Country

Here in the US, every year on average, over 200,000 calls are made to domestic violence hotline. Domestic violence and child abuse centers around the country are starting to hear their phone ring more often. People are reporting more instances of these cases since restrictions have been lifted. More people are getting out of their homes and starting their normal routines again, and being in closer contact with friends and family members who might notice a change in behavior. Over at the Crime Victims Center, Executive Director Paul Lukach calls the situation he's seeing in Erie County troubling. Him and his team over on West 18th street answer calls 24 hours a day seven days a week for calls like domestic violence. After the tragedy that unfolded in Greene Township, Lukach gives tips on ways you can help identify someone experiencing domestic violence.
Virgin, UTmesabitribune.com

Honoring Kristen: A life cut short by domestic violence

VIRGINIA — Kristen Bicking, of Virginia, and her twin sister, Kara Renny, spent a special day together in April hiking together in Arizona. The sisters came across a rock formation that beckoned to Kristen. “She crawled into the back of the cave and laid down and said, ‘I could sleep here,’” Renny recalled, by phone, on a recent day.
Annapolis, MDsandiegouniontribune.com

Prosecutor: Newspaper gunman spoke of making trial ‘a farce’

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper told a state psychiatrist that he intended to make “a farce” out of the second phase of his trial to determine whether he is criminally responsible due to his mental health, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Prosecutor Anne...
Cincinnati, OHRegister Citizen

Prosecutor: No more plea bargains in gun violence cases

CINCINNATI (AP) — The top prosecutor in one of Ohio's most populous counties has decided that his office will no longer offer plea bargains in any cases involving gun violence or possession of illegal firearms. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced his decision Tuesday, saying it will take effect immediately.
Wyandotte, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Domestic violence documented

WYANDOTTE — A women called police officers to her residence in the 2400 block of Biddle Avenue the evening of June 10 after her boyfriend caused $300 in property damage in a fit of jealous rage. She said he accused her of talking to another man, called her a derogatory...
Owosso, MIArgus Press

Man convicted of felony domestic violence as jury trials resume

CORUNNA — A jury took less than 30 minutes Wednesday to convict Christopher Loberg, of Owosso, of felony domestic violence in 35th Circuit Court — the county’s first felony trial since September 2020. “Today, I hope that we got justice for the victim,” Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Brown said...
Fresno, CAncwlife.com

Attorney pleads guilty to federal domestic violence charge

FRESNO, California — An East Wenatchee lawyer pleaded guilty last week to a federal charge of assaulting his spouse during a visit to Yosemite National Park two years ago. Paul S. Kube, 55, admitted striking his wife in the face during an argument in a campground in September 2019. Crimes committed in national parks are prosecuted federally, and last week Kube pleaded guilty to one count of assault in California federal court in Fresno.

Comments / 0

Community Policy