Providence, RI

R.I. Infrastructure Bank approves $400K loan for environmental cleanup on Pawtucket redevelopment project

By Nancy Lavin
Providence Business News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank recently approved a $400,000 loan for a mixed-use redevelopment project in downtown Pawtucket, according to a news release. The loan, through the bank’s Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund, will help pay for environmental remediation on Nexus Lofts’ project at 49 North Union St. The building once housed the Feldman Furniture company but has been vacant for decades, The Valley Breeze reported.

