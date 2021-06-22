R.I. Infrastructure Bank approves $400K loan for environmental cleanup on Pawtucket redevelopment project
PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank recently approved a $400,000 loan for a mixed-use redevelopment project in downtown Pawtucket, according to a news release. The loan, through the bank’s Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund, will help pay for environmental remediation on Nexus Lofts’ project at 49 North Union St. The building once housed the Feldman Furniture company but has been vacant for decades, The Valley Breeze reported.pbn.com