Firm's webinar to look at preparing for SBA review of PPP forgiveness, June 24

legalnews.com
 17 days ago

Dykema and Stout will present a webinar on "Paycheck Protection Program: Preparing for SBA Review of Your Forgiveness Application and Subsequent Denials, Appeals and Audits" The Small Business Association notices seeking additional information from borrowers as a prelude to reviews of pending PPP Loan Forgiveness Applications have started. Forgiveness is not necessarily the end of the process, as even a business' forgiven PPP loan remains subject to SBA audit.

