The Lexington Legends have signed Pitchers Jeremy Jeffress and Austin Adams. Jeffress has played in 414 MLB games spanning 11 seasons. He was the 16th drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 1st round of the 2006 MLB June Amateur Draft. He made his Major League Debut in 2010 with the Brewers. Jeffress played for the Kansas City Royals (2011-2012), Toronto Blue Jays (2013-2014), Milwaukee Brewers (2014-2016), Texas Rangers (2016-2017), Milwaukee Brewers (2017-2019), Chicago Cubs (2020). In 2018, during his third stint with the Brewers, he was named to the Major League Baseball All Star Game. He boasts a career 3.08 ERA and 387 Strikeouts in 424.1 innings.