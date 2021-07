The Oskaloosa High softball team won both games Saturday (6/26) at the Osky Invitational at Jay Harms Field. First, the Indians defeated Pekin 16-1 in three innings. Olivia Gordon went two for two with three runs batted in, while Aubrey Boender also went two for two with two rbi. Shannon VanRheenen was the winning pitcher. In game two, Osky defeated East Marshall 5-0….as Faith DeRonde pitched a four-hit shutout and also had two hits and an rbi. Maleah Walker was three for three with two rbi for the Indians, who are now 15-13 on the season. Monday night (6/28), the Indians host Pella Christian in a single game starting at 7:30 at Jay Harms Field.