There is “absolutely no justification” for the government to change the Human Rights Act, a parliamentary inquiry has found.The Joint Committee on Human Rights said the law should be protected after the government instigated an independent review that could “water down” the adherence to fundamental rights under UK law.Harriet Harman, chair of the committee, said: “Based on the evidence we have heard, we have come to the conclusion that there is absolutely no justification for any changes along the lines mooted. “The act both respects parliament and makes our courts powerful in enforcing human rights.”The review is considering changing the...