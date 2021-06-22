Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Houston-Baltimore Runs

Times Union
 16 days ago

Astros third. Jason Castro doubles to deep right field. Jose Altuve walks. Chas McCormick singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Jose Altuve to third. Jason Castro scores. Michael Brantley walks. Yuli Gurriel out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Cedric Mullins. Chas McCormick to third. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez homers to left field. Michael Brantley scores. Chas McCormick scores. Carlos Correa called out on strikes. Abraham Toro grounds out to shortstop, Freddy Galvis to Trey Mancini.

www.timesunion.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Dillon Tate
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Stevie Wilkerson
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Freddy Galvis
Person
Pedro Severino
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Michael Brantley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Orioles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBUSA Today

Álvarez hits 2 HRs, drives in 5 runs as Astros beat A's 9-6

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Álvarez hit two homer and drove in five runs, José Altuve drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and the Houston Astros rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-6 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Álvarez, who was activated off the paternity list...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Valdez expected to start as Houston hosts Oakland

Oakland Athletics (49-37, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (52-33, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (9-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (5-1, 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -152, Athletics +133; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBABC13 Houston

Manaea expected to start for the Athletics against Astros

LINE: Astros -146, Athletics +127; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Oakland will face off on Wednesday. The Astros are 27-16 on their home turf. Houston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .346 this season, led by Carlos Correa with a mark of .390. The Athletics...
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Yordan Alvarez, Martin Maldonado return to Astros' lineup

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610) -- The Astros' lineup looks closer to normal in their series opener against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Slugger Yordan Alvarez returns Tuesday night from maternity leave after missing the last three games of the Cleveland Indians series over the weekend. Alvarez, who is usually...
MLBKilgore News Herald

Alvarez hits two home runs, has 5 RBI in Astros' fifth straight win

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Álvarez hit two homers and drove in five runs, José Altuve drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and the Houston Astros rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-6 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Houston (53-33) hosts Oakland again tonight at 7...
MLBRed Bluff Daily News

With wasted opportunities, A’s fall 5.5 games back of Astros in loss

A series of missed scoring opportunities left the A’s with a frustrating 4-3 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday night in Houston. The loss was another low in the A’s troubling skid that spans five series. With that, the A’s lose the series and fall 5.5 games back of...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Two Astros Bombs Just Enough to Squeak Past Oakland, 4-3.

The Astros beat the A’s at their own game tonight. They won with great pitching and just enough offense to win a tight game, the way the A’s have won all season. Luis Garcia staked another claim on rookie of the year, but in the first inning it didn’t quite look that way, as he became another of All-Star Matt Olson’s many victims this year. With two outs Olson took Garcia yard with a long ball to deep right field.
MLBwtaw.com

Astros Altuve, Correa to forego MLB All-Star Game

Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa say they will not play in next week’s All-Star Game in Denver. Altuve says he needs time off to deal with unspecified “issues” with his left leg, while Correa wants to spend time with his wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Oakland avoids sweep by Astros with strong Frankie Montas start

HOUSTON (AP) — Jed Lowrie and Matt Olson drove in a run each to back a strong start by Frankie Montas and give the Oakland Athletics a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday. The victory stopped a three-game skid for Oakland and ended a six-game winning streak for...
MLBAthletics Nation

Game Thread #89: A’s at Astros

SS Elvis Andrus (R) Laureano is 7-for-51 (.137 average, .241 OBP) over last 13 games, natural choice for leadoff hitter. Radio: 960 AM (more listings here) Streaming (watch): NBCS website (with cable sub) Streaming (listen): A’s Cast.
MLBsemoball.com

Strong start by Montas leads Athletics over Astros 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) -- Oakland manager Bob Melvin was a bit concerned when his team didn't add on after jumping out to a 2-0 first-inning lead Thursday. The Athletics had led in the first two games of this series before the Astros rallied for wins. This time Frankie Montas and Oakland's...
MLBatozsportsnashville.com

AtoZ Picks: Back the best lineup in baseball in Oakland Athletics-Houston Astros on Thursday

The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics wrap up their series Thursday afternoon. Frankie Montas gets the start for the Oakland Athletics. Ha has a record of 7-7 and a 4.63 ERA. The Houston Astros are starting Lance McCullers Jr. He has a 6-1 record and a 2.97 ERA. The Astros have taken the first two in this series because of their hitting and that should continue in this one.
MLBESPN

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve plan to skip All-Star Game

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and second baseman Jose Altuve announced Thursday that they will not be attending the All-Star Game at Coors Field. Both players were selected to the American League squad as reserves. The first-place Astros will still be represented in the game by outfielder Michael Brantley, who also is a reserve.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Can Gurriel make ASG with Correa and Altuve out?

Before the Houston Astros dropped game, 2-1, in their final game of their series with the Oakland A’s, Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve announced they will not be participating in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. With Correa’s decision coming first, the shortstop will be staying at home with his pregnant wife, as Altuve will also be out citing a leg injury.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Ranking the former Astros that are now on the A’s

With Yordan Alvarez, Martin Maldonado, Michael Brantley and Kyle Tucker all returning to the lineup on Tuesday, the Houston Astros bounced back against their American League West foes in the Oakland A’s. While pushing the A’s to 4.5 games back, Alvarez returned from the paternity list with two home runs off Oakland’s ace, Chris Bassett.
MLBaudacy.com

Joey Gallo to compete in Home Run Derby

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Get ready to see some moonshots because Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo will compete in MLB's Home Run Derby next week in Denver, the club announced Wednesday. Gallo joined 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and said he would like to participate in the derby but had yet...
MLBTimes Union

Colorado-Arizona Runs

Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas doubles to deep center field. David Peralta doubles. Josh Rojas scores. Eduardo Escobar doubles to deep right center field. David Peralta scores. Christian Walker doubles to deep left center field. Eduardo Escobar scores. Pavin Smith flies out to center field to Yonathan Daza. Josh VanMeter strikes out swinging. Stephen Vogt grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 7/7

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!

Comments / 0

Community Policy