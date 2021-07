The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup win Wednesday night ended not only the 2020-21 NHL season, but also the league’s run on the NBC family of networks. Beginning next season, ABC/ESPN and Turner Sports take over the U.S. television rights. For the last 16 years NBC has been a huge part of the NHL. From outdoor games to All-Star Games to Hockey Day in America to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, NBC Sports was there covering it all.