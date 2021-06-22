Special Weather Statement issued for Gillespie, Kerr by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gillespie; Kerr SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL KERR AND CENTRAL GILLESPIE COUNTIES UNTIL 1245 AM CDT At 1152 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fredericksburg. This storm was nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Eckert, Cain City, Tivydale, Crabapple, Willow City, Rocky Hill, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area and Harper.alerts.weather.gov