Resources are thin as more than 20 wildfires burn in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 240,000 acres are burning across the state as thousands of firefighters are on the frontlines, bouncing from one fire to the next. Map: Wildfires burning in Arizona right now — "It's safe to say there's thousands of firefighter personnel that are working these fires, then you have to include the overhead. So thousands of people are assigned to all of these incidents across the state," said Tiffany Davila, the public affairs officer for the Department of Forestry and Fire Management. "Resources from not only in the state, but out of state as well are here to help, they have been pre-positioned in the state since about April."