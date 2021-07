Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest times of year for Wisconsin waterways, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding boaters to keep safety top of mind as they cast off. Those enjoying Wisconsin’s waters during the holiday weekend will see more DNR conservation wardens and local law enforcement on high alert for anyone under the influence as part of the annual national Operation Dry Water July 2-4. The easiest and most important things for people to remember is to boat sober and wear their life jacket. So far in 2021, 13 people have died in boating-related incidents. Most of them were not wearing their life jackets. Law enforcement agencies from across the U.S. are taking part in the Operation Dry Water campaign, focusing on spotting impaired boaters, and educating the public about the dangers of boating under the influence. Operation Dry Water is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign with the mission of reducing the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities.