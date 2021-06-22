Wayland Baptist coach remembers wrestlers following fatal crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wayland Baptist University and Plainview communities continue to mourn the loss of three pioneers killed in a car crash over the weekend. In honor of Brian Anderson, Christian Orozco, and Elena Vazquez, friends, family, and teammates gathered Monday night on the Plainview campus for a moment of prayer and a balloon release. Attendees were also able to write messages of love and prayer for the families of those three students.