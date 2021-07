It’s been a long four years since Nintendo released their most recent Metroid game in 2017 and even longer since we first heard whispers of Metroid Dread back in 2005. Initially, this game was planned to be released on the Nintendo DS and was even scheduled for E3 that same year. Due to a variety of platform constraints at the time, the original version of Metroid Dread never saw the light of day. Now, we finally have a console efficient enough to run this stunning finale to the 2D Metroid cinematic universe. Check out Nintendo’s release trailer if you haven’t already.