Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: On base three times

Vogt went 1-for-2 with a run, RBI, two walks and a strikeout in a 5-1 victory over the Brewers on Monday. Vogt knocked an RBI single in the second to give Arizona a 2-1 lead, which was ultimately all the run support that starting pitcher Merrill Kelly would need on the night. The Diamondbacks haven't clarified what Vogt's role might look like moving forward after Carson Kelly was moved to the injured list Sunday with a fractured wrist, but the 36-year-old should at least be part of a timeshare at catcher with Daulton Varsho if he isn't the No. 1 option behind the plate.