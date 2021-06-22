Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota Reaches 3 Million Residents Receiving COVID-19 Vaccinations

lptv.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article66.4% – that’s the percentage of Minnesotans 16 and older receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. The state just passed 3 million people vaccinated last week. Essentia Health says this is a huge milestone for Minnesota, as the fight to protect the people living here from getting COVID-19 continues. With the mentality of trying to protect as many people as they can, Essentia is continuing to urge people to get the vaccine. If and when people do, they say they can have peace of mind when gathering in large crowds.

lptv.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Minnesotans#The Essentia Health#Lakeland News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January, the company said on Thursday. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy