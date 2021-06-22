Cancel
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Tosses five no-hit innings

 16 days ago

Odorizzi (2-3) picked up the win Monday against Baltimore, striking out nine and walking one while allowing no hits across five innings. Odorizzi wasn't fully stretched out for the Monday start, as he threw just 55 pitches in his previous appearance, which came in relief last Tuesday against the Rangers. If the right-hander had have been able to go deeper in the game, he could have been headed for a special night, with him clearly having his strikeout stuff as the Orioles failed to record a hit on any of his 86 pitches (55 strikes). The Astros are planning to utilize a six-man rotation for the foreseeable future, so Odorizzi figures to take the ball Sunday in Detroit, where he'll look to be able to produce a longer outing.

