Cubs' Adbert Alzolay: Takes loss in return
Alzolay (4-6) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against Cleveland. All the damage against Alzolay came on a pair of home runs by Bobby Bradley and Josh Naylor. It was his first start since June 7 after he spent two weeks on the injured list with a blister issue. The 26-year-old saw his ERA climb to 4.19 alongside a 67:17 K:BB through 61.2 innings. Alzolay is slated to face the Dodgers on the road this weekend.www.cbssports.com