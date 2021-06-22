Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Strong in third win

Smith (2-4) lost Sunday's 5-2 game against the Giants, permitting five runs on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts across six innings. Smith breezed through the bottom of the San Francisco order in the second, fourth and fifth innings but was tagged for five combined runs in first, third and sixth as Austin Slater, Buster Posey and Darin Ruf went a combined 5-for-9 with two home runs and all five runs and RBI. The loss was the lefty's third straight and Smith hasn't won a game since April, though his 3.45 ERA shows he's pitched better than his record indicates.