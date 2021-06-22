Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Strong in third win

Cancel
Kelly (3-7) won Monday's 5-1 game against Milwaukee, allowing one run on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts in seven innings. Kelly was finally able to get Arizona on track after the team had lost 17 straight games and showed extremely well, recording his first start of more than six innings with one or zero runs allowed in 15 turns. This was Kelly's first win since April and he'll look to keep the momentum going this weekend in San Diego.

