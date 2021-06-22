Cancel
Letter to the editor: Sentence not stiff enough

By Ramona Thompson
Winchester Star
 17 days ago

Thank you for caring enough to write your letter regarding Miri. It breaks my heart to know how this little dog suffered for years. Didn't the people buying puppies ask to see the mother dog? That's the thing to do. If the entire litter was bought by a "puppy" store, shame on them.

