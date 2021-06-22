Letter to the editor: Sentence not stiff enough

While I’m happy to respect Andy Levinsky’s preferences about handshaking (Perspective, May 23), breathlessly referring to casual physical contact as “a form of germ warfare” goes beyond overstatement into the realm of the hyperbolic. If Levinsky is interested in preventing a return to the routine common cold in the “After Times,” he’d do better to get worked up about reasonable sick time for employees, particularly in retail and food service. Employees who have to work through having a cold because they don’t have enough sick days don’t need to shake any hands to make a lot of people sick. If every employee is both able and encouraged to call in sick when not well, we’ll all be a lot healthier, handshakes or not.