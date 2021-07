I’ve spent 15 minutes with Sam Hicks and I’m already getting a taste of what a day in his life is like. We have pootled across St Agnes, in the Isles of Scilly, in his farmer’s buggy, headed for the quay and a rendezvous with the boat service to the main island of St Mary’s. The back of the buggy is full of camping equipment – Sam runs Troytown Campsite, in the southwest corner of the island – and we pass the family whose gear we’re transporting along the way. They give us a little wave and carry on walking. While we’re at the quay, Sam unloads several boxes of ice cream onto a waiting speedboat – he also runs Troytown Farm Ice Cream – ready to run over to shops on the other off-islands of Tresco, St Martin’s and Bryher. Then it’s back to the farm to milk the cows – Sam's family also own the smallest dairy herd in the UK.