Decision to move employees out of Hastings city hall hangs in balance

KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Customer Service Center is moving to the new City Hall and will be open for business on July 12. So if you’re accustomed to paying utility bills or property taxes or applying for a business license in person, you’ll have to remember to go to the new location at 415 Broad St. This move is a major milestone in the city’s consolidation of four government buildings and multiple departments into one location to better serve the community.