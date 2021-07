Terry Joseph “Rock” Arnold, 67, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his residence. Terry was born in 1954, in Winchester, Virginia the son of the late Clifton J. and Carrie V. Arnold. He was a graduate of James Wood High School Class of 1972. Terry was retired from Kingsdown Inc. Terry loved Nascar, his favorite driver was Bill Elliott. He liked to garden with his family and loved going to Ocean City, Maryland.