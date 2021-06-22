Colombia Death Toll From Covid-19 Tops 100,000

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 180 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.9 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.6 million, and by deaths that total 603,178. Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now are in people who have not been vaccinated, according to anAssociated Press analysis. Only about 150 of the more than 18,000 COVID deaths since May were people who had been fully vaccinated, equal to 0.8% of the total per day on average. That shows how effective vaccines are in protecting against death and suggests the death rate would be far lower than its current level of just under 300 a day if everyone got inoculated. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 151 million, or 45.6% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up from 45.4% on Thursday. The number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increased to 65.7% from 65.6%, as the vaccine drive continues to lose steam.