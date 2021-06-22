Cancel
Public Health

Colombia Death Toll From Covid-19 Tops 100,000

By AFP News
International Business Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombia's death toll from Covid-19 passed the 100,000 mark on Monday with a new 24-hour record of almost 650 deaths, the health ministry said. After three weeks of demonstrations that have brought thousands of people into the streets to protest the government of conservative President Ivan Duque, the South American country of 50 million is suffering its worst moment since the pandemic began.

