Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winchester, VA

Allen Dale

By Ramona Thompson
Winchester Star
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Service for Allen Dale, who passed last year, is being held on Friday, June 25 at 6:30p.m. Due to restrictions on congregating at the time of his death, the family postponed his service until all who wished to attend a commemorative service could freely gather. Any who knew Allen are invited to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel located at 399 Apple Pie Ridge (which is situated between James Wood High School baseball fields and tennis courts). Allen hailed from Seattle, Washington. He joined the Army and was stationed in Alaska where he met his wife, Marilyn. As an employee of The Army Corps of Engineers, he moved to and raised his family overseas. In 1992, he settled in Winchester, Virginia and has been a resident since. His widow Marilyn (nee Galliart) was a former employee of the Winchester City Handley Library, working in The Children’s and Juvenile Department for twenty years. Allen and Marilyn’s children survive him: Danyalynn Dale of Winchester, Virginia; Jannica Pozuelos (Rafael) of Orem, Utah; Andrew Dale (Frances Johnson) of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Elizabeth Dale (Jennifer Swierk) of Crownsville, Maryland. Allen leaves behind four granddaughters, and one grandson to carry on the family name. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Betty, who each came to live in his home in Winchester, Virginia until the time of their deaths. Allen is also predeceased by his elder brother, Bud, of Washington State. His sister and sole surviving sibling, Joan Thurston (Chuck), lives in Oregon.

www.winchesterstar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Winchester, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
State
Oregon State
Winchester, VA
Obituaries
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Saints Chapel#James Wood High School#The Children#Juvenile Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Army
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn’t show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Posted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy