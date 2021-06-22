Memorial Service for Allen Dale, who passed last year, is being held on Friday, June 25 at 6:30p.m. Due to restrictions on congregating at the time of his death, the family postponed his service until all who wished to attend a commemorative service could freely gather. Any who knew Allen are invited to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel located at 399 Apple Pie Ridge (which is situated between James Wood High School baseball fields and tennis courts). Allen hailed from Seattle, Washington. He joined the Army and was stationed in Alaska where he met his wife, Marilyn. As an employee of The Army Corps of Engineers, he moved to and raised his family overseas. In 1992, he settled in Winchester, Virginia and has been a resident since. His widow Marilyn (nee Galliart) was a former employee of the Winchester City Handley Library, working in The Children’s and Juvenile Department for twenty years. Allen and Marilyn’s children survive him: Danyalynn Dale of Winchester, Virginia; Jannica Pozuelos (Rafael) of Orem, Utah; Andrew Dale (Frances Johnson) of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Elizabeth Dale (Jennifer Swierk) of Crownsville, Maryland. Allen leaves behind four granddaughters, and one grandson to carry on the family name. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Betty, who each came to live in his home in Winchester, Virginia until the time of their deaths. Allen is also predeceased by his elder brother, Bud, of Washington State. His sister and sole surviving sibling, Joan Thurston (Chuck), lives in Oregon.