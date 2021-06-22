Open Forum: June is World Elder Abuse Awareness Month

Aphasia is “an impairment of language, affecting the production or comprehension of speech and the ability to read or write.” (ASHA). Aphasia does not imply a person has an impairment in intelligence or thinking. Aphasia can be deficits in speaking, understanding or both. Most often, this impacts people who have sustained a stroke but is also common in other injuries to the brain. Approximately 180,000 Americans acquire the disorder each year. However, most people have never heard of it (NAA, 2020). Below are some suggestions to help communicate with a person with aphasia from the National Aphasia Association: