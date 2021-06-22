Letter to the editor: Claims about WMC unfounded
I was surprised to read Dr. Andrew White’s misinformed claims about Winchester Medical Center in his Open Forum regarding Juneteenth in Monday’s edition. Dr. White’s accusations are unfounded and do not represent the priorities of our organization or the facts that are readily apparent. A complete listing of our physicians is available at www.valleyhealthlink.com/doctor. I invite members of the community to visit this page to judge for themselves.www.winchesterstar.com