TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin 12U All-Stars advanced to the Texas East District 10 Championship round after beating Rose Capital East 2-1 Monday night. RC East took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Lufkin answered back with 2 runs in the bottom of the third. It seemed every time East would threaten Lufkin was able to get out of the jam, including a 5-3 double play to end the fifth inning.