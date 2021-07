When Monique Tedino, a member of the South Attleboro Village Lions Club, saw a YouTube video of a swing that can be used by people in a wheelchair, she set out to bring one to Capron Park in At-tleboro. “I’ve got to do this,” she recalled saying. “I have to bring this to my club. There is a reason why I saw this video.” Tedino got club permission to tap a special needs account and permission from city to put the swing in the park. Due to the coronavirus pan-demic, it remained in the works for two years before the swing was finally installed in June. Now that the swing is ready for use, it has been dedicated to Nikki Costa, the wheelchair-bound granddaughter of South Attleboro Village Lions charter member Fran Costa. It’s the only wheel-chair swing in the area.