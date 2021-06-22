Cancel
Portland, OR

WATCH NOW: Protests & Police Accountability in Portland

aclu-or.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a year after George Floyd was murdered, protests in Portland are still garnering national news. The ACLU of Oregon hosted a virtual panel with community leaders to discuss what’s really happening in our communities on the streets, at the capitol in Salem, inside city hall, and in courtrooms. Each panelist has their own unique expertise and experience on the front lines of Portland protests, public policy, and the never-ending search for police accountability. Tune in to hear what’s obstructing the work of justice and safety for our communities, their reactions to the recent resignation of the RRT (Rapid Response Team), and how we can move forward to demand accountability.

aclu-or.org
