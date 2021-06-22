Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Starts Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) at Overweight

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison initiates coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNTA) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $37.00. The analyst comments "Centessa is a combination of 10 operating subsidiaries pursuing 16 different molecules. Each subsidiary is a single-purpose company focused on programs related to a single biological pathway. However, when aggregated, the combination does leverage the benefits of diversification/scale typically associated with larger companies.Further, investors benefit from centralized capital allocation decisions so that money can be redirected away from programs which don't meet certain success hurdles to those thathave positive data. Each of Centessa's subsidiaries has a distinct value proposition and is led by an independent executive team,each with subject matter expertise specific to their company's pipeline,allowing for a focused approach to drug development. Importantly,unlike other asset combinations, we believe all of Centessa's lead assets are viable independent and have high probabilities of success (for their stage of development). Ultimately, the assets will drive CNTA."

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overweight#Cnta#Thathave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Starts Bumble Inc. (BMBL) at Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson initiates coverage on Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $65.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage of BMBL at Outperform and set a $65 PT based on 14x EV/'22E revenue. We believe BMBL is the quality over quantity play in online dating, where our three part thesis is: 1) an expanding TAM driven by online producing increasingly durable outcomes vs. offline, 2) female-first driving differentiated monetization and profitability tailwinds and 3) pricing power in the category is just scratching the surface, which portends longer-term margin upside. Net-adds are the primary risk relative to MTCH but we think both can be long-term secular winners, albeit with different strategies around quantity vs. quality."
Technologymodernreaders.com

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

VRRM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $68.00

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Accolade has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.85.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 288,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $195.00

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Several other hedge...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Upgrades ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) to Equalweight

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley analyst Cecilia Furlong upgraded ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) from Underweight to Equalweight with a price target of $7.00 (from $3.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on ViewRay...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.74. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.
CancerStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Starts Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) at Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff initiates coverage on Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $61.00. The analyst comments "Last week, RAPT reported positive Phase Ib data on RPT193 in atopic dermatitis showing a 36.3% EASI improvement vs. 17.0% on placebo at week 4. This EASI benefit increased to 53.2% vs. 9.6% on placebo, and EASI-50 of 61.9% vs. 20.0% at day 43. (p<0.05) RAPT will initiate a 16-week Phase IIb trial in 240 AD patients and a Phase IIa study in asthma next year. FLX-475 is a small molecule CCR4 antagonist that blocks migration of Treg cells into tumors. Last November, RAPT reported preliminary Phase II data showing 100mg QD FLX475 achieved early ORR of 50% (1/2) in EBV+ lymphoma, 60% (3/5) in CPI-naÃ¯ve nasopharyngeal cancer and 19% (3/16) in CPI-naÃ¯ve head & neck cancer. RAPT will report additional Phase II data in 2H:21. We estimate RAPT now has pro forma cash of $233 million."
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Double Downgrades 17 Education & Technology (YQ) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Sheng Zhong downgraded 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ: YQ) from Overweight to Underweight with a price target of $3.00 (from $17.00). The analyst comments "7EDU will be impacted by the coming regulations like other stocks in our coverage, especially pre-paid tuition fee scrutiny, ban on advertisements from the current known regulations, and also tutoring hours restrictions. The improvement in operation was limited in 1Q21 and in-school MAU growth has also slowed. We revise down our MAU forecast to only increase by 1mn per year in F2021 and F2022. Our price target implies 0.8x 2022e P/S."
StocksStreetInsider.com

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Prices 4M Share IPO at $5/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG), a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("Offering") of 4,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 9, 2021 under the ticker symbol "SNTG".
MarketsStreetInsider.com

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc (RNAZ) Prices 6.25M Share IPO at $4/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) an emerging RNA oncology company, created on the belief that cancer can be defeated through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $25,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

FQVTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Now Face Their Second-Worst Scenario?

Think back to one year ago. No one knew then whether any of the COVID-19 vaccines in development would actually work. Fortunately, several of them did. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) (along with its partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) never experienced the worst-case scenario of their vaccines failing miserably. These companies have gone on to generate billions of dollars in sales for their respective vaccines, and hope to make a lot more money.
StocksStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Starts Marqeta Inc. (MQ) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Tien-tsin Huang initiates coverage on Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) with a Overweight rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy