Many are looking forward to a three-day weekend this year for Independence Day. Even though people are eager to travel and get together with family and friends, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is urging motorists to slow down and enjoy the holiday. During the 2020 Independence Day enforcement period, at least 36 people were killed in crashes on California roadways. The CHP also made 738 arrests for DUI of alcohol and/or drugs. Cassidy Taylor has the details on this weekend’s maximum enforcement period…