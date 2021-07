A new trademark filing by Cartoon Network could be a first hint that new Powerpuff Girls and Adventure Time series are on the way. In a new report by an outlet that monitors Cartoon Network news, there have been apparently been filings for two new projects: Powerpuff World and Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake. It's unclear whether these are new series meant to air on Cartoon Network, or (based on the filings) if these couldn't be some kind of other multimedia project or product - perhaps some combination of both. Of course, Powerpuff Girls and Adventure Time are two franchises with big, passionate, fanbases, so there are a lot of questions right now.