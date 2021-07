Earlier this week, a group of Republicans sent a letter to the Director of the National Institute of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, demanding he release details about the COVID-19 data being deleted from the NIH database. Last week, it was reported the NIH deleted sequences of early coronavirus cases from databases at the request of Chinese researchers. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) was one of the lawmakers who signed the letter and he joins today to explain what he hopes to gain from this demand. He also weighs in on why he thinks it’s important for China to be transparent and accountable when it comes to the origins of the virus.