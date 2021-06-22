So because the NCAA makes a profit, it must be shared with athletes?

The U.S. Supreme Court last week served notice to the NCAA that it “is not above the law” and that business as usual is ending. The justices, in a 9-0 majority ruling and a concurring opinion from Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, said that the collegiate sports governing body could not restrict student-athletes’ education-related benefits, such as computers, graduate scholarships and overseas study. While the ruling was narrow in strict terms, the unanimous vote and the rhetoric of the opinions suggest that the justices would be inclined to rule in favor of students on bigger questions, such as seeking compensation for use of their name, image or likeness.