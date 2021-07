SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department released statistics on what they say has become known as their busiest day of the year, the Fourth of July. On Monday, Lt. Keith Wade told ABC10 that the fire department received around 1,500 reports of illegal fireworks activity between 6 p.m. and midnight this Fourth of July -- 800 of those reports came in through the Nail'em app and 700 reports came in through the hotline.