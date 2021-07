Performs technical and trades work in the maintenance, repair and upkeep of Town buildings and facilities. An employee in this class is responsible for maintaining and repairing the Town’s buildings, equipment and systems which includes performing semi-skilled to journey level skilled trades work. Trades work performed includes electrical, carpentry, plumbing, construction, and painting primarily requiring basic to journey level skills, but no license is required in any of the trades. Performs preventive maintenance on equipment and systems and engages in the diagnosis and repair of HVAC systems, electrical systems, water-based fire sprinkler system, plumbing systems, door locks, closures and electronic access system.