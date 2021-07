WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The second session of the June Scholastic Live Period for high school prospects in North Carolina is being held this past weekend at Forsyth Country Day School just outside of Winston-Salem. This is only the second time in two weeks that Division One college coaches have been back in the same building to evaluate college prospects in 15 months and we were on hand to see what they were able to see in person rather than in front of a computer.