I’ve been the sports writer for the News-Herald just over four years and was previously a high school and collegiate athlete. I’ve learned winning isn’t everything. I attended Heritage High School in the rural part of Maryville and, to put it plainly, we weren’t very good in athletics. We would have the occasional season where the girls basketball team would make a run or someone won the individual bowling state championship, but most of us athletes knew more than likely that we weren’t going to be able to compete for a state championship.