Hollidaysburg, PA

Basketball team gets one of four top seeds

Mirror
 17 days ago

The Sideline Cancer basketball team earned a top seed in one of four regionals for this summer’s eighth annual “The Basketball Tournament.”. The team, with ties to the Hollidaysburg area, will be one of 64 competing for the winner-take-all $1 million prize in the single-elimination tournament. Sideline Cancer finished runner-up to the Golden Eagles, a Marquette alumni team, in last year’s tourney and also lost to the Golden Eagles in the Wichita Regional final in 2019.

www.altoonamirror.com
