My brother passed away a few weeks ago. I was always close to my brother and sister-in-law. After his passing, I called often to comfort her. After my last conversation with her I got to thinking how our lives change after we lose a loved one. We try to figure out what lies ahead in our future. If we are fortunate to have children, they will most likely be there for us. But our dear children and friends, as much as they love us, have their own lives. Many of us feel like a piece of a puzzle that doesn’t fit.