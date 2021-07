On a day when an Indian state boasted of its highest single-day Covid-19 vaccinations, a father received a curious text message stating that his 13-year-old son had apparently been inoculated, according to reports. India is yet to officially begin vaccination of those below the age of 18.Rajat Dangre from Madhya Pradesh said he was shocked when he downloaded the vaccination certificate from the link mentioned in the message. He told NDTV that he found out his son Vedant Dangre’s details were taken from documents he had submitted for pension as a person with disabilities.The text message that Mr Dangre received...