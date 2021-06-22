Orioles avoid no-hitter but not a 10-2 loss (updated)

The only stickiness for Keegan Akin tonight was a third-inning jam. A worse mess for the Orioles was their inability to get a hit until the eighth inning. Bielak nailed Austin Hays on the back of the helmet for the Orioles’ second baserunner of the night. He appeared to strike out Franco on an 0-2 slider, the ball clearly catching the plate, but he didn’t get the call, and another slider kept the Astros from producing the seventh no-hitter in the majors and first combined effort.