Cubs manager explains why he benched Javy Baez

Manager David Ross explained on Monday why he benched Javy Baez during his Chicago Cubs’ 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians. Baez was on first with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning and his team down 1-0. Anthony Rizzo flew out to left. Baez should have returned to first and the inning should have continued. But he forgot how many outs there were and got doubled up. The worst part is Baez didn’t even hustle back to first after his mental error.