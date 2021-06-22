Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs manager explains why he benched Javy Baez

By Larry Brown
Posted by 
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manager David Ross explained on Monday why he benched Javy Baez during his Chicago Cubs’ 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians. Baez was on first with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning and his team down 1-0. Anthony Rizzo flew out to left. Baez should have returned to first and the inning should have continued. But he forgot how many outs there were and got doubled up. The worst part is Baez didn’t even hustle back to first after his mental error.

larrybrownsports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Jesse Rogers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Errors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBaudacy.com

David Ross believed Bryce Harper influenced umpire's key — and correct — call, got ejected, later admitted he was wrong

(670 The Score) With his team mired in a long losing streak, Cubs manager David Ross’ frustration boiled over Monday evening. Ross was ejected in the top of the sixth inning of the Cubs’ eventual 13-3 loss to the Phillies for arguing balls and strikes. While the game got out of hand later, Ross expressed his anger at a pivotal moment in the game. With the score tied 2-2, Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper led off the sixth inning with a walk when he took a close 3-2 pitch from Cubs lefty reliever Rex Brothers that was indeed just a bit low, according to replays.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bobblehead celebrating Javy Baez’s on-field magic released

FOCO released a bobblehead featuring Chicago Cubs shortstop Javy Baez pulling off some of his trademark on-field magic. The bobblehead, of which there are only 221, can be ordered here. Baez, known as “El Mago” because of the unbelievable plays he pulls off during baseball games, is one of Major...
MLBbleachernation.com

Watch Javy Baez and Willson Contreras Homer off Walker Buehler

Sorry! I missed the beginning of this game, so I’m catching up on some highlights, now that I’ve got it on. And what do ya know? Javy Baez and Willson Contreras have hit home runs!. Let’s check ’em out, starting with the first run of the game, a deep shot...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Can Nico Hoerner fix the Chicago Cubs’ offensive woes? ‘He just needs to be himself,’ says manager David Ross.

CINCINNATI — Expecting Nico Hoerner’s return from the injured list to fix the Chicago Cubs offense is unrealistic. That’s too much pressure to put on one player, let alone the 24-year-old second baseman with 90 games of big-league experience. The lineup missed the contact-hitting Hoerner since he went on the IL in late May with a hamstring injury. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his first game back Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
MLBChicago Tribune

Jake Arrieta gets shelled again in a 15-10 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Is it time for the Chicago Cubs to part ways with the veteran pitcher?

There always was a possibility this reunion between the Chicago Cubs and Jake Arrieta would end poorly. That’s the inevitable risk that comes with a former Cy Young Award winner in the twilight of his career returning to the franchise with which he experienced his greatest personal success and helped end a 108-year World Series title drought.
MLBChicago Tribune

Trevor Williams returns from the injured list as 1 of 4 Chicago Cubs roster moves, and he’ll be used out of the bullpen — for now

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross wasn’t sure over the weekend how the team would handle right-hander Trevor Williams’ impending return. Williams had been on the injured list since May 31 after an emergency appendectomy. He pitched five innings in his last rehab start Friday for Triple-A Iowa, but Ross indicated the Cubs still were outlining the next steps, suggesting a final tune-up before Williams would be activated.
MLBChicago Sun-Times

Cubs notebook: Jake Arrieta put on 10-day IL to deal with hamstring issue

Right-hander Jake Arrieta, who has struggled most of the season in a Cubs reunion that hasn’t gone as hoped, was put on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with tightness in his right hamstring. Arrieta started the season decently enough, posting a respectable 4.31 ERA in April, but his ERA for...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

As Cubs' Jake Arrieta Hits IL, Who Can Fill Rotation Spot

Which Cubs pitchers can fill Arrieta’s rotation spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The obvious next question, after the Cubs announced Jake Arrieta was going on the injured list Wednesday, didn’t have an obvious answer. Who would start in Arrieta’s place on Sunday against the Cardinals?. “Jeez,” Cubs manager...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Former Cubs star Ben Zobrist alleges wife Julianna had affair with pastor, who defrauded charity

Former Chicago Cubs star Ben Zobrist is currently embroiled in some ugly divorce proceedings with his wife, Julianna. Zobrist alleges Julianna had an affair with their pastor, Byron Yawn, who also is accused of defrauding Zobrist’s charity. Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages in a lawsuit filed in Tennessee last week, according to Nick Vlahos of the Peoria Journal Star.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 former Chicago Cubs who are failing miserably this season

Although the Chicago Cubs brought kept its entire core of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras intact heading into 2021, last season saw a number of familiar faces end their time on the North Side. Of course, following the 2019 campaign, Chicago and manager Joe Maddon parted...
MLBchatsports.com

3 former Chicago Cubs who are making the front office look like fools

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Watching Nicholas Castellanos play a key role in handing the Chicago Cubs a seventh-straight loss on Friday night really sucked. I know he only called Wrigley Field home for a few months, but I will never be able to erase the image of him sitting on the top rail of the dugout after the team’s last home game, looking out at the Confines and just taking it all in.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: This is the hardest home run of Fernando Tatis Jr’s career

Fernando Tatis Jr. absolutely clobbered a home run on Monday that is his hardest MLB home run on record. Tatis was batting in the bottom of the fourth inning of his San Diego Padres’ game against the Washington Nationals with the bases empty and one out. He took a pitch low and away from Jon Lester and drilled it to left off the Western Metal Supply Company building.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Javier Baez: Connects on homer

Baez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout as the Cubs defeated the Dodgers 4-0 on Thursday. Baez opened the scoring in the first with his 401-foot blast to center off Walker Buehler and that would be all the support Zach Davies would need as the starter combined with three Chicago relievers to throw a combined no-hitter. Despite the home run, Baez is still mired in a June slump as he's now 8-for-62 this month though half of those hits are home runs.

Comments / 6

Community Policy