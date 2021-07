We didn’t see this when it came out but it’s still fresh and worth passing on: here’s the Duke Chronicle’s take on Marquette transfer Theo John. Most importantly, he’s a physical presence down low and he’s an outstanding shot blocker. Between Mark Williams and John, Duke should have the best pair of shot blockers it’s had, maybe ever. Maybe Elton Brand and Shane Battier could challenge that. but not too many other Dynamic Duke Duos.