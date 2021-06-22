Cancel
Bellaire, OH

Accused Bellaire Police Officer Is on Unpaid Leave, Not Fired

 17 days ago

The Bellaire Police Department officer accused of forcing a woman to perform sex acts on him in exchange for not getting arrested has not been fired from his position. According to Police Chief Dick Flanagan and Village Solicitor Michael Shaheen, Officer Gene Grim, aka Gene Grimm, has instead been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation and federal court proceedings. A story in the Sunday News-Register incorrectly reported that Grim had been fired. The error resulted from miscommunication with Shaheen.

