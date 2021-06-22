Tax Exemption Opportunities Available in Marshall County

The homestead exemption will remain in place for Marshall County residents through the next year. Residents who will turn 65 before July 1, 2022, or those who are on permanent disability, are eligible for the Homestead exemption, which assessor Eric Buzzard said he would continue honoring through the next year. The exemption ignores the first $20,000 of assessed property for tax purposes, which Buzzard said averages out to around $230 in savings per person, depending on location.