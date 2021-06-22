Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshall County, WV

Tax Exemption Opportunities Available in Marshall County

Intelligencer
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe homestead exemption will remain in place for Marshall County residents through the next year. Residents who will turn 65 before July 1, 2022, or those who are on permanent disability, are eligible for the Homestead exemption, which assessor Eric Buzzard said he would continue honoring through the next year. The exemption ignores the first $20,000 of assessed property for tax purposes, which Buzzard said averages out to around $230 in savings per person, depending on location.

www.theintelligencer.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshall County, WV
Business
Marshall County, WV
Government
County
Marshall County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemption#Disability#Livestock#Homestead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn’t show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.
Posted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...

Comments / 0

Community Policy