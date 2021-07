Preorders: Sony 14mm f/1.8 GM at BHphoto, Adorama, Focuscamera, Fotokoch, Calumet DE, Park Cameras UK, Wex UK. Imaging Resource published their field test and concluded:. Overall, there are mostly good things to say about the Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 GM, with very few drawbacks and downsides. The lack of a front filter thread or optional large lens hood with a filter thread are the only negative things I have to say about the lens, and even that is pushing it. Would it be nice if it could focus slightly closer? Sure, but there’s little use case for that. Is 14mm a niche focal length? Absolutely, but that’s not a knock on the lens itself.