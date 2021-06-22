Members of Soulfly, Cattle Decapitation, The Black Dahlia Murder, Killswitch Engage and More Cover Black Flag, Slayer, At The Gates and More for Slay At Home The Finale

Super7 Toys has announced their new summer line of toys and figures for their Spectacular Kinda Sorta Still at Home-ic-Con in place of San Diego Comic Con, which is still virtual this summer. In their mega announcement video they unveiled a new Ghost ReAction Figure of Papa Nihil, complete with his saxophone from “Miasma”, as heard on the their album Prequelle (Loma Vista Recordings). Watch the video below and be lone the lookout for the pre-order link online. The brand sells their toys and merch at their site or at their two locations in their home base of San Francisco, or San Diego. In addition to the ReAction figures, Super7 has released a Slayer Live Undead playset as well as figures based on classic albums by Black Sabbath, Queen, Biggie Smalls, and more! Other reaction figures in the line include Ozzy Osbourne, Misfits, Ghost, Iron Maiden, Slayer, Agnostic Front, Anthrax, Motörhead, Venom, Gorilla Biscuits, King Diamond, Megadeth, Rancid, Judas Priest, and many more! Order right now since these usually sell out.