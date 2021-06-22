Members of Soulfly, Cattle Decapitation, The Black Dahlia Murder, Killswitch Engage and More Cover Black Flag, Slayer, At The Gates and More for Slay At Home The Finale
‘Slay at Home: The Finale’ took place over the weekend, featuring cover collaborations from members of bands including The Black Dahlia Murder, Cattle Decapitation, Killswitch Engage, King Diamond, Soulfly and Suicidal Tendencies among many others. The virtual festival was the last Slay at Home event to be put on by Metal Injection, one year after their inaugural festival in May 2020.music.mxdwn.com