Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Members of Soulfly, Cattle Decapitation, The Black Dahlia Murder, Killswitch Engage and More Cover Black Flag, Slayer, At The Gates and More for Slay At Home The Finale

By Tristan Kinnett
mxdwn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Slay at Home: The Finale’ took place over the weekend, featuring cover collaborations from members of bands including The Black Dahlia Murder, Cattle Decapitation, Killswitch Engage, King Diamond, Soulfly and Suicidal Tendencies among many others. The virtual festival was the last Slay at Home event to be put on by Metal Injection, one year after their inaugural festival in May 2020.

music.mxdwn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
King Diamond
Person
Black Dahlia
Person
Rob Halford
Person
Max Cavalera
Person
Brandon Ellis
Person
Madonna
Person
Logan Mader
Person
Glenn Tipton
Person
Jesse Leach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local H#Musicares#The Iggy Fund#Metal Injection#Once Human#Broken Hope#Mutoid Man#Deluge Dagoba#The Number Twelve#Electric Eye#Testament Death To All#K K Downing#Deftones#Fear Factory#Quicksand#Incubus#Cryptopsy#Municipal Waste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Youtube
Related
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Metallica’s ‘Black Album’ Reissue Is Much More Than A Simple Rerelease

It comes as no surprise to see that Metallica’s biggest reissue yet happens to be for their most popularized album — The Black Album. Of all the albums to go all out for, Metallica’s monumental self-titled album is the obvious choice. Apart from being hailed as one of the greatest rock records ever written, the album is 16 times platinum and has managed to stay on the Billboard Top 200 for over 550 weeks straight. In fact, it was actually the band’s first No. 1 charting record back when it was released in 1991. Now 20 years later, Metallica has announced the details for their long awaited Black Album reissue, and right out of the gate the packaging seems to acknowledge this album’s legendary stature.
Ozzy Osbourneghostcultmag.com

Super7 Toys to Release New Ghost Papa Nihil ReAction Figure

Super7 Toys has announced their new summer line of toys and figures for their Spectacular Kinda Sorta Still at Home-ic-Con in place of San Diego Comic Con, which is still virtual this summer. In their mega announcement video they unveiled a new Ghost ReAction Figure of Papa Nihil, complete with his saxophone from “Miasma”, as heard on the their album Prequelle (Loma Vista Recordings). Watch the video below and be lone the lookout for the pre-order link online. The brand sells their toys and merch at their site or at their two locations in their home base of San Francisco, or San Diego. In addition to the ReAction figures, Super7 has released a Slayer Live Undead playset as well as figures based on classic albums by Black Sabbath, Queen, Biggie Smalls, and more! Other reaction figures in the line include Ozzy Osbourne, Misfits, Ghost, Iron Maiden, Slayer, Agnostic Front, Anthrax, Motörhead, Venom, Gorilla Biscuits, King Diamond, Megadeth, Rancid, Judas Priest, and many more! Order right now since these usually sell out.
Musicmxdwn.com

mxdwn PREMIERE: Big Scenic Nowhere’s “Defector (Of Future Days)” is a Riffy Psychedelic Rock Journey

The members of Big Scenic Nowhere have deep roots in the stoner rock world. You have lead singer and bassist Tony Reed leading Washington’s Mos Generator, guitarist Gary Arce being an original member of desert rock progentitors Yawning Man, drummer Bill Stinson also playing in Yawning Man, and Bob Balch who has been the guitarist for Fu Manchu since 1996. These four have teamed up in a new band called Big Scenic Nowhere and they’ve already released a debut album called Vision Beyond Horizon in 2020, as well as an EP called Lavender Blues.
New York City, NYghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Viserion – “The Wraith” (Lyric Video) ft. Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder

Viserion will release their new full-length album Natural Selection, August 13, 2021 and it sounds like a rager. The New York City band plays a mix of bleach Black and Death Metal sure to invoke the feels of all the greats of the genre of extreme metal. You can check out the lyric video to their new single “The Wraith” – featuring guest vocals from Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder here at Ghost Cult! Make sure you pre-order the album at the link below from Bandcamp and catch them on their return to the stage in NYC, August 22nd at The Kingsland.
Rock MusicMetalSucks

St. Vincent is Still Plotting to Make a Metal Record

Singer/songwriter/guitarist/pop star St. Vincent often calls on her metal past, stressing the importance of Pantera and Mayhem in her musical upbringing and releasing not one, but two Tool covers. More recently, she’s even expressed her to desire to make a full-on metal album, a goal she’s now doubled down on in a new interview.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Wolves in the Throne Room Celebrate the Communal Bonds of Metal on New Song “Spirit of Lightning”

The American black metal band, Wolves In The Throne Room dropped a taste of their upcoming album Primordial Arcana today with their typically atmospheric song “Spirit of Lightning.” The album will come out on August 20th via Relapse Records. This will be their first album under Relapse Records. The band was previously signed to Artemis Records, under which they released their 2014 LP Clesitite and in 2017 Trice Woven. About their new album title, Primordial Arcana, the band refers to it as “a reference to the band’s ongoing reach back to the most ancient, archetypal energies.” They previously revealed their earthly track “Mountain Magick.”
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Off! Signs with Fat Possum and Shares Video for Cover of Metallica’s “Holier Than Thou” Starring David Yow of Jesus Lizard and Angelo Moore of Fishbone

After 7 years of being inactive, the punk rock supergroup OFF! signed with their new label Fat Possum. But the label is not the only thing that changed for the band. The lineup changed too, at least partly; Steven Shane McDonald (bass), who is also known for playing in Melvin and Red Kross, left the band in 2020 and is now replaced by Autry Fulbright II.
MusicKerrang

Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, BMTH and more for Resurrection Fest 2022

The line-up has been announced for Spain’s five-day Resurrection Fest next summer – and it rules. The Galicia event will be headlined by Deftones, Judas Priest, Sabaton, Avenged Sevenfold and Korn from June 29 – July 3, with a sub-headlining cast of Bullet For My Valentine, Opeth, Rise Against and Bring Me The Horizon (plus another artist TBC).
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Biffy Clyro Shares Slick Cover of Metallica’s “Holier Than Thou”

Scotland-based band Biffy Clyro has announced that they will be contributing to the forthcoming Metalica covers album with their rendition of “Holier Than Thou.” The Metallica Blacklist, which was just recently announced, is set to be released on September 10 and will feature covers from 53 different artists. Biffy Clyro’s...
Rock Musicmetalinsider.net

What Are The Best Metal Bands Of All Time?

Most people love listening to music. Whether you’re going to school, work, or the gym, the right music can help you prepare for the task ahead. However, it is important to understand that each person will have unique preferences when it comes to the music they love. Heavy metal is a unique genre that has attracted millions of hardcore fans. The genre was developed during the late 1960s in the United States and the United Kingdom. It is impossible to ignore pioneers of the genre including Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, and Led Zeppelin.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

New QUIET RIOT Song 'Rock In Peace' Features RUDY SARZO On Bass And FRANKIE BANALI On Drums

QUIET RIOT guitarist Alex Grossi will join the band's former bassist Rudy Sarzo this week on his radio show, "Six Degrees Of Sarzo", on Monsters Of Rock Radio. The episode will include the world premiere of the brand new QUIET RIOT song "Rock In Peace", written by late QUIET RIOT drummer Frankie Banali and Paul Sabu. The track is dedicated to original QUIET RIOT singer Kevin DuBrow features Sarzo on bass, reunited with Banali on drums.
Musicmxdwn.com

Wolf Alice Shares Hazy Video for New Song “Feeling Myself”

On July 6th, the British indie group Wolf Alice shared their newest video to “Feeling Myself.” The song is taken from their newest album, Blue Weekend. Even released just last month, the album has critics raving and is already handled as one of the best albums of 2021. Wolf Alice are Ellie Rowsell (vocals, guitar), Joff Oddie (guitar, vocals), Theo Ellis (bass) and Joel Amey (drums, vocals).
Musicmxdwn.com

Damon Albarn Releases Live Performance Video for New Solo Song “Polaris”

Damon Albarn is best known as the singer of both Blur and Gorillaz. On July 6th, Albarn released his newest solo song, “Polaris,” of his forthcoming new album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, along with a live performance video. The album itself was set to be an orchestral piece “inspired by the landscapes of Iceland,” but during the lockdown in 2020, Albarn worked on the 11 tracks resulting in his newest album.
Musicmxdwn.com

Down Announces NOLA Town Throwdown In Person and Live Stream Show

The metal supergroup DOWN, which consists of vocalist Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera and Superjoint Ritual), guitarists Pepper Keenan (Corrosion of Conformity) and Kirk Windstein (Corwbar), drummer Jimmy Bower(Crowbar, Eyehategod and Superjoint Ritual) and bassist Pat Bruders (Goatwhore) announced today that they are planning on performing in person and simultaneously over a live stream on August 13th.
Musicmxdwn.com

Courtney Barnett Announces New Album Things Take Time, Take Time for November 2021 Release, Shares Video for “Rae Street”

Australian indie-rock singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has announced the release of her third full-length studio album, titled Things Take Time, Take Time. The LP is slated for release on November 12 via mom+pop Records/Marathon Artists. Alongside the announcement, Barnett has shared a music video for the first single to be released from the album, “Rae Street.” Things Take Time, Take Time is available for preorder now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy